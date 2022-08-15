State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,080 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $34.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $35.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

