State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $120.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $98.57 and a twelve month high of $177.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.46 and its 200 day moving average is $115.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $542.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.27 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 6.04%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at John Bean Technologies

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total value of $32,598.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,210,138.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock worth $99,978. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.