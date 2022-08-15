State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.
John Bean Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $120.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $98.57 and a twelve month high of $177.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.46 and its 200 day moving average is $115.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.
Insider Buying and Selling at John Bean Technologies
In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total value of $32,598.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,210,138.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock worth $99,978. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
John Bean Technologies Profile
John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Bean Technologies (JBT)
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.