State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.11 Million Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,312 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Bancshares by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,853,000 after buying an additional 142,090 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Bancshares by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in International Bancshares by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Bancshares by 1,431.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 522,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBOC opened at $45.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.04. International Bancshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.49 and its 200-day moving average is $41.62.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

