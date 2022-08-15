State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in HNI were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in HNI by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,274,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,622,000 after buying an additional 10,208 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in HNI by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,119,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,063,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in HNI by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,958,000 after buying an additional 16,821 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in HNI by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,054,000 after buying an additional 32,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HNI by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 284,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 106,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HNI. TheStreet raised HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Sidoti lowered HNI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,949.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HNI opened at $35.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.86. HNI Co. has a twelve month low of $32.91 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $621.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.65 million. HNI had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

