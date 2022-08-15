State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,638,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,782,000 after purchasing an additional 96,622 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,679,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,044,000 after purchasing an additional 107,084 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,231,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,563,000 after purchasing an additional 30,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,341,000 after acquiring an additional 20,092 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 892,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after acquiring an additional 83,808 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $35.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.99 and its 200-day moving average is $37.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.55. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.11.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

In other news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $250,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,135,382.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $250,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,956 shares in the company, valued at $6,135,382.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.76 per share, with a total value of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

