State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTS. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.25.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $154.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.81. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.31 and a 12-month high of $212.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.26%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

