State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 210.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 15,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 17,290 shares during the period. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carriage Services

In related news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips purchased 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.31 per share, with a total value of $39,456.50. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,637,511.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carriage Services news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips bought 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.31 per share, with a total value of $39,456.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 106,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,637,511.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Carlos R. Quezada bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.33 per share, for a total transaction of $54,495.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,673.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,150 shares of company stock valued at $150,847 in the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carriage Services Stock Up 4.8 %

CSV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $76.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Carriage Services stock opened at $39.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $585.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. Carriage Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.22 and a twelve month high of $66.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.03.

Carriage Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. This is a boost from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

