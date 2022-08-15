State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 20,625 Shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,625 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTUS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 10,083 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 190,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 94,982 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 1.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the fourth quarter worth $717,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natus Medical in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natus Medical Stock Up 0.1 %

Natus Medical Company Profile

NASDAQ:NTUS opened at $32.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.08 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.60. Natus Medical Incorporated has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $33.93.

(Get Rating)

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and technologies used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.