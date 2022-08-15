State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 11,468 Shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,468 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cato were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CATO. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cato by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,679 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cato during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cato by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cato by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cato by 25.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 157,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 31,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cato from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cato from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Shares of CATO stock opened at $12.88 on Monday. The Cato Co. has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $19.89. The stock has a market cap of $270.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.98.

Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $206.72 million during the quarter. Cato had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 9.86%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Cato’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

