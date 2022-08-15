State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,405 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUBG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hub Group

In related news, CEO David P. Yeager purchased 141,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $14,862,489.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,561 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,489.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hub Group news, COO Phillip D. Yeager acquired 28,339 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,975,311.61. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,311.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David P. Yeager acquired 141,561 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $14,862,489.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,489.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hub Group Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Hub Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Hub Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

HUBG opened at $85.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.91. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.81 and a 1 year high of $87.21.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

