State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,240 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,647 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter worth $1,243,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Simmons First National by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Simmons First National by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 19,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Simmons First National by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 19,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 8,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $201,396.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $175,135.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,638.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 8,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $201,396.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $25.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $19.87 and a 12-month high of $32.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.13.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $225.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 38.97%.

SFNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Simmons First National to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Simmons First National to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

