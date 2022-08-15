State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,403 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Forward Air by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,277,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,713,000 after purchasing an additional 307,392 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 984,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,193,000 after buying an additional 9,163 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 873,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,363,000 after buying an additional 195,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,117,000 after buying an additional 18,937 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,878,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $108.07 on Monday. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $125.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.89. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.02. Forward Air had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $515.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FWRD. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Forward Air from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.83.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

