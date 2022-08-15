State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,700 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AX. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Axos Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 605.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 79.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of AX opened at $45.92 on Monday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $62.44. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.79.

Insider Transactions at Axos Financial

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.34 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Grinberg sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $122,504.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,098.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $185,540.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Grinberg sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $122,504.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,098.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush cut Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

