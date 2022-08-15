State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,317 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,317 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 1,844.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,471,000 after acquiring an additional 856,576 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Gentherm by 46.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,797,000 after purchasing an additional 212,055 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Gentherm by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 564,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,041,000 after purchasing an additional 57,949 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Gentherm by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 428,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,204,000 after purchasing an additional 54,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in Gentherm during the fourth quarter valued at $34,803,000. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

THRM has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Gentherm to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gentherm from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.20.

In related news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $175,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,264.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gentherm stock opened at $68.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $99.00.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $260.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.79 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 5.35%. Gentherm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

