State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 570 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walker & Dunlop

In other news, Director Dana L. Schmaltz bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.16 per share, with a total value of $90,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 69,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,323.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Up 2.2 %

WD stock opened at $114.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.30. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.20 and a fifty-two week high of $156.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 160.37 and a quick ratio of 160.37.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.14). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $340.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 28.71%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

