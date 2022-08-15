State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 580 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSP. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 294.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Insperity in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Insperity by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 10.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Insperity Price Performance

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $115.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $83.94 and a one year high of $129.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.39.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. Insperity had a return on equity of 341.97% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Insperity Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.46%.

Insider Transactions at Insperity

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 23,918 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $2,641,025.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,667 shares in the company, valued at $65,883,970.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 23,918 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $2,641,025.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,883,970.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $191,082.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $987,186.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,774 shares of company stock worth $5,383,183 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insperity Profile

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

