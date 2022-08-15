State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WRE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $598,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $456,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of WRE opened at $21.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $26.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 680.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on WRE shares. TheStreet lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.