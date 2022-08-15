Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the first quarter worth $387,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Steven Madden by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 225,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,712,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Steven Madden by 11.7% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 308,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,919,000 after buying an additional 32,332 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Steven Madden by 8.0% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Steven Madden by 32.1% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 564,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,797,000 after buying an additional 137,174 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Steven Madden from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Steven Madden from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Steven Madden from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Steven Madden from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $33.69 on Monday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.06 and a 1-year high of $51.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.77.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $532.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.33%.

In related news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $86,569.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

