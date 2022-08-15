Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Position Boosted by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 204.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Stewart Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Activity

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

In related news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.91 per share, for a total transaction of $73,365.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,809.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STC opened at $55.43 on Monday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $81.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.15 and a 200-day moving average of $57.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.42. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $844.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

Stewart Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.