SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stock Position Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SunPower were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth about $563,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,660,000. 36.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Price Performance

SunPower stock opened at $26.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 2.06. SunPower Co. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $34.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.47 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. SunPower’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 23,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $619,320.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,243.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SunPower news, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 23,912 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $619,320.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,243.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $349,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,897.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on SunPower in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on SunPower from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on SunPower from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

