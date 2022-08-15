Swiss National Bank Acquires 17,100 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 322,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Jabil were worth $19,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil by 299.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $521,235.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,902,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,991. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JBL opened at $62.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.42. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $72.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Jabil had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.50%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JBL. Citigroup dropped their price target on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

