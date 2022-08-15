Swiss National Bank Acquires 20,200 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 175,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in FirstService were worth $25,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in FirstService by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in FirstService by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in FirstService by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in FirstService by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSV has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on FirstService from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on FirstService from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $139.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.07. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.64 and a fifty-two week high of $202.78.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

