Swiss National Bank Acquires 32,900 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 473,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $19,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in OGE Energy by 2,083.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy stock opened at $41.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.15. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $42.74.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $791.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.65 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.65%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OGE. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

