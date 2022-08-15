Swiss National Bank Acquires 38,600 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,112,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Flex were worth $20,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Flex by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 6,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $121,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,386. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 6,755 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $121,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,386. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 12,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $226,960.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,950 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 637,237 shares of company stock valued at $9,633,019. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FLEX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Argus raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $18.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $19.50.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

