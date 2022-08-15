Swiss National Bank Acquires 68,300 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 985,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $21,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 56.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Russell W. Galbut purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 489,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,545.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.31.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $14.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average is $16.82.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 148.50% and a negative net margin of 166.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 26881.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.93) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

See Also

