Swiss National Bank Acquires 73,500 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 517,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $26,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in CubeSmart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in CubeSmart by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in CubeSmart by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in CubeSmart by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CUBE opened at $50.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.50. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $38.67 and a 52 week high of $57.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 160.75%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America raised shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $58.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Monday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

