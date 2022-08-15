Swiss National Bank Acquires 9,000 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 131,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $19,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in MKS Instruments by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth about $1,092,000. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 5.8% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 59,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.57.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Peter Cannone III bought 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.06 per share, with a total value of $30,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,228.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKSI opened at $120.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.69. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.65 and a 1-year high of $181.03.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 8.84%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

