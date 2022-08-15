Swiss National Bank Acquires Shares of 160,217 Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 160,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,837,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,537,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regal Rexnord

In other Regal Rexnord news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total value of $158,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RRX opened at $146.62 on Monday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $108.28 and a twelve month high of $176.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.15. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Regal Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.60.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

