Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AGCO were worth $21,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AGCO in the first quarter worth $58,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AGCO

In other AGCO news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,063,817.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,393,333.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $99,064.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,063,817.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,002 shares in the company, valued at $9,393,333.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $112.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $88.55 and a twelve month high of $150.28.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AGCO to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AGCO from $141.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.50.

About AGCO

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

