Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Repligen were worth $23,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Repligen news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $2,214,754.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,518,831.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,187 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,714 shares of company stock valued at $10,142,648 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $251.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.21. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.21 and a fifty-two week high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Repligen had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $207.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.00.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

