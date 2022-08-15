Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,144 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Watsco were worth $23,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at $32,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at $32,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 74.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Watsco news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Watsco Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE:WSO opened at $302.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.77 and a 200 day moving average of $268.83. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.68 and a 1-year high of $318.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Watsco from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Watsco from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.75.

Watsco Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.