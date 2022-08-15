Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $25,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AMERCO in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMERCO in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in AMERCO by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AMERCO in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000.

Get AMERCO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

AMERCO Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $569.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $494.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $540.26. AMERCO has a one year low of $447.92 and a one year high of $769.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.14.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.38 by ($2.96). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 18.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMERCO will post 58.27 EPS for the current year.

About AMERCO

(Get Rating)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.