Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 573,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $25,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 477.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 30.5% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter worth approximately $6,083,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares during the period. 67.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BEPC opened at $41.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.63. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $45.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is presently -246.15%.

BEPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

