Swiss National Bank Buys 17,600 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $19,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Syneos Health by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health stock opened at $68.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.85. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $104.18. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.67.

In other Syneos Health news, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $606,725.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,877.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $78,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,056. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $606,725.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,877.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,313. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

