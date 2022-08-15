Swiss National Bank Buys 18,100 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 249,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $20,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FND. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,110,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,954,000 after purchasing an additional 40,808 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,159,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,756,000 after buying an additional 206,424 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,024,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,218,000 after buying an additional 242,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,775,000 after buying an additional 33,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.5% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,203,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,521,000 after acquiring an additional 17,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners began coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.71.

Floor & Decor Stock Up 5.5 %

NYSE FND opened at $94.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.23. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.91 and a one year high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.85.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $573,262.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,477 shares in the company, valued at $425,762.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Floor & Decor

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.