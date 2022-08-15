Swiss National Bank Buys 21,300 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 390,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $25,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,245,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,262,000 after acquiring an additional 591,626 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 246.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 764,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,305,000 after purchasing an additional 543,433 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Service Co. International by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 715,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,772,000 after buying an additional 468,900 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Service Co. International by 10,867.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,505,000 after buying an additional 459,238 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,278,000 after buying an additional 301,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $67.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $57.27 and a 12 month high of $75.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.98 and a 200-day moving average of $66.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $394.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $180,035.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 22,800 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $1,579,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 128,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,881,661.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $180,035.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 186,216 shares of company stock worth $13,088,279. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

