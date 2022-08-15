Swiss National Bank Buys 34,500 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $20,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 14.7% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 56.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 113,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 41,302 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Southern Copper by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Price Performance

NYSE:SCCO opened at $49.18 on Monday. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $44.70 and a 12-month high of $79.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.37%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCCO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Southern Copper to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

About Southern Copper

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.