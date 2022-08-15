Swiss National Bank Buys 96,700 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 762,130 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $23,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RUN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sunrun by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,016,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,952 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth $44,590,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 2,776.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 983,057 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,719,000 after acquiring an additional 948,878 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,432,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $289,243,000 after acquiring an additional 772,818 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Sunrun by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,164,095 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $142,829,000 after acquiring an additional 653,251 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $32,979.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,728.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $32,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,728.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $3,928,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,467,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,429,503.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,973 shares of company stock valued at $12,844,589 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sunrun Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.87.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $36.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.50 and a beta of 2.29. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.85.

About Sunrun

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.