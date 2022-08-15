Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Five Below were worth $20,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,494,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 736,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,772,000 after purchasing an additional 434,703 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,395,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Five Below by 44,352.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 176,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,455,000 after acquiring an additional 176,079 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,378,000 after acquiring an additional 67,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $140.08 on Monday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.04 and its 200 day moving average is $146.20.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Five Below’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIVE. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Five Below from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Five Below from $249.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. MKM Partners started coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.32.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

