Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 297,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Nuvei were worth $22,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,733,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Nuvei during the 4th quarter valued at $91,814,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth $60,178,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter worth $57,064,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at $51,984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

NVEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Nuvei from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nuvei from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. CIBC lowered Nuvei from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Nuvei from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $35.34 on Monday. Nuvei Co. has a 1 year low of $29.11 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.30.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

