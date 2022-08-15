Swiss National Bank Has $19.46 Million Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 596,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $19,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 141.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $26.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.46. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $41.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.16). DXC Technology had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DXC shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.92.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

