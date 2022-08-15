Swiss National Bank Has $19.55 Million Stock Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $19,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EGP. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at $3,294,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on EGP. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 price objective on EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.70.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

EGP opened at $177.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.74 and a 200-day moving average of $178.70. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.33 and a 52-week high of $229.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 85.60%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.