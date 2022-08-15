Swiss National Bank Has $19.74 Million Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $19,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,633,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,667,096,000 after acquiring an additional 587,681 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 707.1% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 471,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,353,000 after purchasing an additional 413,297 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,854,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,541,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,116,000 after buying an additional 255,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,094,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $63.51 on Monday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 65.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.15.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 34.11%. The firm had revenue of $161.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $1,491,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 755,432 shares in the company, valued at $37,560,079.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Stephen Douglass sold 2,512 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $130,372.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,982,980.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $1,491,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 755,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,560,079.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,196 shares of company stock worth $8,158,159. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

