Swiss National Bank Has $20.80 Million Stock Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,251,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Zynga were worth $20,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 168.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga Price Performance

Shares of ZNGA opened at $8.18 on Monday. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zynga Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zynga in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.89.

(Get Rating)

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

