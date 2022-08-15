Swiss National Bank Has $20.83 Million Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 266,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $20,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,767,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774,779 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $122,830,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,754,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,000,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,477,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,879,000 after buying an additional 305,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.54.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

PNW opened at $77.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.32. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $81.25.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.60 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.25%.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle West Capital

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $259,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

