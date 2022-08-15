Swiss National Bank Has $21.01 Million Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $21,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 156.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 581.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $147.83 on Monday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $192.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.62.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.01%.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.