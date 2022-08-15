Swiss National Bank Has $21.93 Million Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $21,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Royal Gold by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Royal Gold by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $3,792,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Gold by 3.5% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 69,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

RGLD opened at $102.86 on Monday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $147.70. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.67 and a 200 day moving average of $119.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $75,009.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

