Swiss National Bank Has $22.22 Million Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 366,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ciena were worth $22,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Ciena by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CIEN opened at $54.70 on Monday. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $41.63 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Ciena in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered their price objective on Ciena from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.28.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $187,300.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 417,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,064,338.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $187,300.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,064,338.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $114,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,007,403.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,852 shares of company stock worth $1,459,902. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

