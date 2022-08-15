Swiss National Bank Has $22.91 Million Stock Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 311,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Novavax were worth $22,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Novavax in the 1st quarter worth about $2,865,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 37.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 5.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Novavax by 3,018.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 11,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Novavax during the 1st quarter worth $9,839,000. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $41.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.87 and its 200 day moving average is $62.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.52. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $277.80.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($12.04). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 2,530.12% and a negative net margin of 114.32%. The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.75) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Novavax in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

