Swiss National Bank Has $23.19 Million Stock Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 713,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $23,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GFL. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in GFL Environmental by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

GFL Environmental Price Performance

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

GFL Environmental stock opened at $29.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.17 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average of $29.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.69%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

